Stock below 100 hits upper circuit even as market trades in red: Check share price

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works (formerly known as Shalimar Agencies) surged 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit of Rs 50.47 on the BSE even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade amid continuous selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and profit-taking by investors. The jump after a gap down opening at Rs 45.67 against the previous close of Rs 48.07. However, the stock rebounded to hit a high of Rs 50.47. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,518.38 crore.

The stock of the company, which operates in the hospitality, food service, nightlife, and franchising sectors, has a 52-week high of Rs 72.20, hit on November 24, 2025. The stock has a 52-week low of Rs 72.20.

The stock has gained after seven days of consecutive fall. Technically, it trades higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has yielded a return of 427.93 per cent on a year-to-date basis. The counter has given a multibagger return of 1214 per cent in three years and 4213 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 19.13 per cent in two weeks as against the fall of 0.33 per cent in the benchmark index.

Strong Q2 FY26 Results

The company's net profit jumped 300 per cent to Rs 3.4 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 0.83 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also increased 158 per cent to Rs 46.20 crore, compared to Rs 18 crore last year. The company's total comprehensive income increased from Rs 8.1 crore to Rs 3.50 crore.

The company recorded EBITDA of approximately Rs 41.5 million in Q2, reflecting improved operational performance. Total revenue for the quarter was Rs 49 million, up significantly from Rs 182 million last year.