Smallcap stock under Rs 500 defers rights issue to raise fund - Here's why

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Krishival Foods has informed exchanges that the board has deferred the decision to raise funds through a rights issue. The firm has cited technical issues as the reason behind this decision. It stressed that the issue is expected to be resolved in a month. “The Board of Directors of the Company (“Board”), have deemed it prudent and in the best interest of the Company to defer the Rights Issue due to certain technical issues, which is expected to be resolved within a month,” the filing reads.

The development comes a day after the company's board approved raising Rs 100 crore through a rights issue.

Increase in authorised capital

The company has also informed exchanges that the board has approved the increase in authorised share capital of the company from existing Rs 24,50,00,000 of Rs 10 per share to Rs 30,00,00,000. The firm also said that it has approved the notice for extra-ordinary meeting of the members that is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2205.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in the green, gaining slightly to Rs 493 from its previous close of Rs 492.55 on the BSE. It further advanced to touch a high of Rs 494, a jump of 0.29 per cent or Rs 1.45 from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,101.38.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 493.35 and touched a high of Rs 494.80.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 508, hit on October 23, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 211.

Stock Market Today

