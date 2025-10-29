Orkla India IPO GMP: Public issue of MTR owner open for subscription - Check important details here Orkla India IPO GMP: A day before its maiden public offering opened for subscription, Orkla India raised around Rs 500 crore from anchor investors.

Mumbai:

Orkla India, which owns spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern, has raised around Rs 500 crore from anchor investors, a day before its maiden public offering for subscription. The allotment saw participation from prominent investors like Nippon India Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Nomura Funds Ireland, Government Pension Fund Global, Jupiter India Fund, and Pinebridge India Equity Fund.

According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website, the company has allotted a total of 68,43,900 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 730 per piece, raising Rs 499.6 crore through the anchor book.

Orkla India IPO Subscription Dates

The public issue will open for public subscription on October 29 and conclude on October 31. According to a public announcement, anchor investors can submit their bids on October 28.

Orkla India IPO Allotment Date

According to reports, the process of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on November 3, 2025.

Orkla India IPO Listing Date

Shares of Orkla India will debut on the BSE and NSE on November 6, 2025.

Orkla India IPO Boor-running Lead Managers

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Orkla India IPO GMP Today

Orkla India IPO GMP has gained today to Rs 77 per share, according to Investorgain. This indicates that in the grey market, Orkla India shares are trading at a premium of Rs 77 per share over the issue price, with an estimated listing price of Rs 807, representing a gain of 10.55 per cent.

What Does The Company Do?

Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, is a multi-category Indian food company. It manufactures products as spices and masalas, ready-to-eat, sweets and breakfast mixes, under prominent brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern.