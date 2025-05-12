Smallcap stock under Rs 50: Shares surge over 9% on fresh BIS certification - Details The shares of the company have given a multibagger return of around 640 per cent in five years. However. It has corrected around 55 per cent in one year and over 28 per cent so far this year.

Mumbai:

Shares of the iron and steel products company surged over 9 per cent on Monday, i.e. on May 12, 2025, after the company informed exchanges that the company has received a prestigious certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), India’s national standards authority. The stock opened gap-up with a gain of 5.18 per cent at Rs 29.45 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 28.02. The scrip zoomed further to touch the intraday high of 30.65 - a surge of 9.46 per cent. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 30.01 with a gain of 7.10 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 97.81, and the 52-week low is Rs 24.50. The stock under discussion is Rathi Steel & Power. The shares of the company have given a multibagger return of around 640 per cent in five years. However. It has corrected around 55 per cent in one year and over 28 per cent so far this year.

According to the regulatory filing, the BIS has granted the company a license to use the BIS Standard Mark on its Fe 500 Reinforcement Bars, categorized under the title “High Strength Deformed Steel Bars and Wires for Concrete Reinforcement, Fe 500 for nominal bar sizes ranging from 8 mm to 25 mm in diameter."

Meanwhile, the stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply today and surged over 3 per cent amid a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. After starting the trade in the green, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex further jumped 2,376.18 points or 2.99 per cent to 81,830.65 in morning trade. The NSE Nifty surged 729.8 points or 3 per cent to 24,737.80.

As a result, Investors' wealth jumped by Rs 13.13 lakh crore to Rs 4,29,54,415.37 crore (USD 5.02 trillion) during the morning deals.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people lost their lives. Under the attack, the Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)