Smallcap stock in focus after company secures order from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap company MIC Electronics are in focus as the company has informed exchanges about the receipt of a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a domestic project in Chhattisgarh. According to the information shared, the contract has been awarded by the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board. The contract focuses on the Central Environmental Laboratory, and the company will be responsible for the design and maintenance of the services for the installed infrastructure. The project is valued at Rs 3.78 crore and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months.

MIC share price

The stock started the trading session in the red as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined amid fresh tensions in the Strait of Hormuz region. The rupee falling to an all-time low of 95.40 against the US dollar in early trade also added to the weak trend in equities. The counter opened at Rs 45.01 against the previous close of Rs 45.41 on the BSE. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 45.90 and a low of Rs 44.17. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 44.50 with a fall of Rs 0.91 or 2 per cent.

The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,070.81 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 82.82, hit on September 9, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 30.

Relative strength index

Technically, the stock was trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving average.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 67.37. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock had delivered a solid return of 5,197.62 per cent in five years and 150.28 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 23.12 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has gained 2.02 per cent as compared to a drop of 9.60 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)