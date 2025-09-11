Smallcap pharma stock surges over 16% amid spurt in trading volume - Check details The stock has corrected 34.53 per cent in one year as against the gain of 0.02 per cent in the benchmark index. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 28.06 per cent.

Mumbai:

Shares of pharmaceutical firm Sigachi Industries Ltd surged over 16 per cent on Thursday, gaining for the third trading session in a row. The stock opened flat at Rs 31.55 on the BSE but surged over 16 per cent amid a spurt in volume by more than 19.00 times. The stock gained and touched the high of Rs 36.83, representing a gain of 16.73 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 36.50 with an increase of 15.69 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,394.73. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trading session at Rs 31.52 and touched a high of Rs 36.85. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 60.50, hit on September 23, 2024. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 30.51.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 21.32 per cent in three years and 1.17 per cent in two years. However, the stock has corrected 34.53 per cent in one year as against the gain of 0.02 per cent in the benchmark index. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 28.06 per cent.

Sigachi Industries is a pharmaceutical company engaged in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.

Stock Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading with gains in early trade on Thursday tracking a rally in Asian markets amid hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.

Renewed optimism over a successful conclusion of India-US trade talks also lend support to the markets to stay in the positive territory.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 153.82 points to 81,578.97 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up 34.15 points to 25,007.25.

