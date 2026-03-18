Smallcap IT stock rallies nearly 6%, over 9,50,000 shares traded so far, check details here

Mumbai:

Shares of small-cap IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. rallied nearly 6 per cent today amid a strong start in the benchmark indices. Sensex and Nifty rallied, building on gains of the past two trading sessions, amid a drop in crude oil prices and a firm trend in global peers. At the time of writing, the stock was trading at Rs 19.61, up 5.54 per cent or Rs 1.03 on the BSE. The stock opened at Rs 18.80 and touched an intraday high of Rs 19.70 during the session. The rally was accompanied by significant trading activity. At the time of writing the report, approximately 9,52,454 equity shares had been traded on the exchange, indicating strong investor interest in the counter.

Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 19.35, up Rs 0.77 or 4.14 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,457.21 crore. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 5.01 per cent in the period. Also, it has outperformed the sector by 1.25 per cent.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 37.22. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Key Announcement Drives Investor Sentiment

The company recently announced that it has approved a proposal from ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. to acquire 100 per cent of Global Impex Inc.’s stake.

The acquisition will be carried out through an all-equity swap and remains subject to detailed due diligence, valuation, and necessary legal and regulatory approvals.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a strong return of 272.47 per cent in five years. While it has gained 14.66 per cent in three years, it has corrected 26.66 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has fallen 8.07 per cent as against the dip of 9.92 per cent in the benchmark indices.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)