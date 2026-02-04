Silver surges Rs 16,079, gold gains Rs 6,946 on MCX, Check city-wise rates In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 2.99 per cent to approximately USD 5,078.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 5,060.21 per ounce, up by USD 157.02 or 3.20 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade continued to surge for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, amid a rally in the international bullion prices. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 4,611 at Rs 1,58,420 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,53,809. It gained further to hit the high of Rs 1,60,351, a jump of Rs 6,946 or 4.51 per cent. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,60,351 with a gain of Rs 6,542 or 4.25 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were up by Rs 6,528 or 4.15 per cent to trade at Rs 1,64,000 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,115 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,78,015 against the previous close of Rs 2,68,015, a jump of Rs 9,450. It gained further and touched the high of 2,84,094, a gain of 16,079 or 5.99 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,79,930 with a gain of Rs 11,915 or 4.45 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 2.99 per cent to approximately USD 5,078.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 5,060.21 per ounce, up by USD 157.02 or 3.20 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,60,800 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,47,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,60,530 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,47,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,60,530 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,39,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,62,560 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,49,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 3,20,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 3,20,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 3,20,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 3,20,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | Forgot money in your old bank account? Here's how you can claim it back in few minutes

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)