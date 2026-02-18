Gold rebounds Rs 2,136, silver jumps by 4.27% on the MCX | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

After consolidating from all-time highs, rates of precious metals in futures trade edged higher on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as markets await the release of the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,885 or 1.24 per cent at Rs 1,53,303 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,51,418. It gained further to hit the high of Rs 1,53,554, a gain of Rs 2,136 or 1.41 per cent. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,53,318 with a gain of Rs 1,900 or 1.25 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were up by Rs 1,714 or 1.11 per cent to trade at Rs 1,56,344 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,181 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,32,929 against the previous close of Rs 2,28,783, a gain of Rs 4,146. It gained further and touched the high of 2,38,564, a jump of 9,781 or 4.27 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,36,600 with a gain of Rs 7,817 or 3.42 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 0.94 per cent to approximately USD 4,952.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 4,928.15 per ounce, up by USD 40.59 or 0.83 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,54,350 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,41,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,54,200 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,41,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,54,200 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,41,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,55,240 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,42,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,55,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,55,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,55,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,60,000 per kg.