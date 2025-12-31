Shares of FMCG company with market cap of Rs 15,953 crore hits upper circuit as Sensex surges 400 points The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 38.29. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of FMCG company Elitecon International Limited hit their 5 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, amid a recovery in Indian benchmark indices. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 95 against the previous close of Rs 95.05 on the BSE. It later gained momentum and got locked into an upper circuit of Rs 99.80. The surge coincides with the jump in BSE Sensex, which was up by 403.42 points to trade at 85,078.50. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 15,953.50 crore. The action in the stock comes after three days of consecutive fall, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 422.65, hit on August 25, 2205, and a 52-week low of Rs 10.17.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 38.29. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

Despite recent dips, the stock has delivered multibagger returns to its investors. However, it remains one of the most volatile counters. The counter has yielded a return of 881.22 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock jumped 862.30 per cent as against the gain of 8.47 per cent by the benchmark index. However, it has corrected 48.48 per cent in three months and 21.18 per cent in two weeks.

Stock market today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Wednesday and were trading in positive territory amid sustained buying by domestic institutional investors.

After five days of decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 254.38 points to 84,929.46 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 89.15 points to 26,028 after four days of decline.

ALSO READ | Aadhaar–PAN linking deadline: What happens if you miss December 31 and step-by-step guide to link them

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)​