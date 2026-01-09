Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 158.87 points, Nifty opens at 26,100, defence stocks in focus Sensex, Nifty Today On January 9, 2026: In early trade, 887 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,563 were trading in the red. Eighty-seven stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Friday, January 9, 2026, amid mixed global cues and persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 158.87 points to start the session at 84,022.09, the Nifty fell by 36.45 points to open at 25,840.40. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,180.96 and the Nifty 50 at 25,876.85. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap dipped by 114.77 points, or 0.25 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was down by 124.43 points or 0.24 per cent, to trade at 50,669.70. However, the indices recovered later. While the Sensex was trading at 84,373.32, up 192.36 or 0.23 per cent, the Nifty was up 45.25, or 0.17 per cent, to 25,922.10.

From the Sensex pack, defence stock BEL, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Infosys and HCL Tech were among the major gainers, with BEL leading the pack by gaining 1.52 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, NTPC, TMPV, and Trent were among the losers, with ICICI Bank shedding 0.78 per cent in the opening trade.

"We are of the view that as long as the market is trading below 26,000/84500, weak sentiment is likely to continue on the downside, and the market could slip till 25,750-25,700/84000-83700. On the flip side, If it moves above 26,000/84500, the pullback could continue till 26,075-26,100/84800-85000," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 25.5 points at 25,995.50, compared to the previous close of 25,970.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,367.12 crore on January 8, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 3,701.17 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks edged higher on Friday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 672.74 points or 1.32 per cent to trade at 51,790, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 4.69 points. However, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 31.37 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 12.35 points or 0.309 per cent.