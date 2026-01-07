Market Opening Bell: Sensex tumbles 442 points, Nifty below 26,150, Titan gains nearly 3% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 68 points at 26,211.50, compared to the previous close of 26,279.50.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 442.94 points to start the session at 84,620.40, the Nifty fell by 35.6 points to open at 26,143.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,063.34 and the Nifty 50 at 26,178.70. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap dipped by 13.74 points, or 0.03 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 18.66 points or 0.04 per cent, to trade at 51,734.62.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Infosys, HCL Tech, ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major gainers, with Titan leading the pack by gaining 2.61 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, TMPV, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti were among the losers with HDFC Bank shedding 1.30 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,286 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,019 were trading in the red. One hundred thirteen stocks remained unchanged.

"We believe the intraday market formation remains weak, but fresh selling is possible only after a breach of the 26,100/84800 level. Below this level, the market could slide towards 26,000-25,950/84500-84350. On the other hand, 26,250/85300 would be an immediate resistance zone for bulls. Above this, the market can bounce back to 26,350-26,380/85500-85700," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 107.63 crore on January 6, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,749.35 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks edged lower today, even as broad gains led by technology stocks pushed Wall Street to more records on Tuesday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 346.08 points or 0.66 per cent to trade at 52,172, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 248.45 points. However, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 48.69 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 11.87 points or 0.29 per cent.

