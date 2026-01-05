Market Opening Bell: Sensex sheds 121 points, Nifty above 26,330, BEL among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,184 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,387 were trading in the red. 115 remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Monday, January 5, 2026, amid positive global cues following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a weekend raid. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 121.96 points to start the session at 85,640.05 the Nifty added 5.15 points to open at 26,333.70. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,762.01 and the Nifty 50 at 26,328.55. On the other hand, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap gained by 138.85 points, or 0.29 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 12.93 points or 0.02 per cent, to trade at 51,933.06.

From the Sensex pack, BEL, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Reliance were among the major gainers, with BEL leading the pack by gaining 0.98 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Trent and TCS were among the laggards, with HCL Tech shedding 1.36 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,184 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,387 were trading in the red. 115 remained unchanged.

"For trend-following traders, 26,250/85500 and 26,100/85000 would act as key support zones. As long as the market is trading above these levels, the bullish momentum is likely to continue. On the higher side, the market could continue rallying till 26,500/86200. Further upside may also push the index up to 26,700/86700. However, below 26,100/85000, the uptrend would become vulnerable," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.



What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 63.5 points at 26,531.50, compared to the previous close of 26,468.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on January 2, 2026, buying equities worth Rs 289.80 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 677.38 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded mostly in green. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,3592.52 points or 2.70 per cent to trade at 51,699, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 15.47 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 117.14 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 42.61 points or 1.07 per cent.