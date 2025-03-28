This renewable energy stock gains as company wins 20 years patent for energy efficiency technology The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 205.40 and the 52-week low is Rs 75.50. The scrip hit its 52-week high on September 26, 2024 and its 52-week low on June 5, 2024.

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System gained around 4 per cent on Friday i.e. March 28, 2025 as the company has informed exchanges that it has been granted a patent for its proprietary innovation titled 'System and Method for Peak Shaving'. The patent has been granted for 20 years from its original filing date.

Following this, Servotech Renewable shares gained on the NSE. The counter opened in green at Rs 126 against the previous close of Rs 123.52. It surged further to touch the high of Rs 128.38 - a gain of 3.93 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 126.18.

The counter had closed nearly 2 per cent higher at Rs 123.52 yesterday on NSE.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 205.40 and the 52-week low is Rs 75.50. The scrip hit its 52-week high on September 26, 2024 and its 52-week low on June 5, 2024.

The market cap of the company is Rs 2,813 crore.

On a YTD basis, the counter has corrected 26 per cent while it has jumped 52 per cent in a year. In three and five years, the scrip has gained 1,213 per cent and 13,666 per cent, respectively.

Servotech Renewable Power System's Patent

The company has been granted patent by the Indian Patent Office. According to the company, the patented solution enables an intelligent reduction of peak electricity demand, improving energy efficiency and offering cost-saving benefits to users while contributing to grid stability.

“This patent recognition is a powerful validation of our R&D efforts. It accelerates our strategic push into future-ready energy solutions and aligns with our vision of delivering long-term value to our shareholders and partners," said Raman Bhatai, founder and managing director of the company.

Earlier, the company inked a pact with the Chamber of Indian Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CIMSME) to boost the adoption of solar energy across India.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, they aim to install 100,000 solar rooftop systems in homes by 2026.