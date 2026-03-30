Sensex plunges 1,600 points as West Asia war enters 5th week, check details

Mumbai:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the last trading session of the 2025-26 fiscal year sharply lower amid a massive sell-off that triggered panic among investors. The Sensex tumbled 1,635.67 points or 2.22 per cent to settle at 71,947.55. During the day, it plunged 1,809.09 points or 2.45 per cent to 71,774.13. The 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 488.20 points or 2.14 per cent to end at 22,331.40. The widespread decline across sectors has significantly increased investor concern.

All major sectors ended in the red

Auto, FMCG, banking, realty, telecom, and capital goods sectors fell by around 2-4 per cent. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks also recorded sharp losses, resulting in considerable erosion of wealth for retail investors.

Banking stocks under pressure after RBI's move

Stocks in the banking sector were under pressure during the day. The decline was largely driven by the Reserve Bank of India’s recent decision to tighten restrictions on banks' foreign exchange exposure. This move could force banks to reduce their positions, leading to intensified selling in banking stocks.

"Banking stocks were among the key laggards following the RBI’s new restrictions on banks’ foreign exchange positions aimed at stabilising the rupee, which led to sharp declines across major private and public sector lenders," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Rising crude oil prices add to market stress

Another major factor behind the sharp decline in benchmark indices was the rise in international crude oil prices. Brent crude prices have climbed close to USD 115 per barrel. Escalating tensions and war-like conditions in the Middle East have raised concerns about supply disruptions, pushing oil prices higher. Elevated crude prices increase the risk of inflation, which directly weighs on market sentiment.

What does this mean for investors?

Market experts believe that the current phase reflects heightened uncertainty. Global tensions, crude oil price movements, and policy decisions are likely to play a key role in determining the market’s direction in the near term.

"From a trading standpoint, the current environment demands a more defensive approach. Elevated volatility distorts risk-reward dynamics, where even minor price movements can lead to disproportionate outcomes. In such conditions, capital preservation becomes critical, with a clear need to reduce exposure, avoid aggressive strategies, and remain cautious with leveraged positions—especially ahead of extended holiday periods where global developments can trigger sharp gaps," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.