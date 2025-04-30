Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 82 points, Nifty flat in opening trade, PSU defence stocks rally Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 424 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,673 were trading in the red. 69 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened little changed on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 82.42 points to open at 80,370.80, while Nifty was almost flat and was up by just 6.1 points, starting the trading session at 24,342.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,288.38 and the Nifty 50 at 24,335.95. Both the BSE Smallcap and the BSE Midcap indices were in the red during the opening trade, with the former falling over 1 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Bharati Airtel, Larsen & Turbo and Power Grid were in green in the opening trade, with HDFC Bank gaining around 0.72 per cent. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Eternal were in the red at the time of writing this news, with Bajaj twins falling around 5 per cent. Meanwhile, PSU Defence stocks like BEL, Mazagaon Dock, GRSE rallied in the early trade.

In early trade, 424 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,673 were trading in the red. 69 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 24,451, against the previous close of 24,430.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday after US stocks rose again on Tuesday. The S&P 500 climbed by 0.6 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, South Korea’s Kospi was down by 10.76 points or 0.42 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 47.99 points or 0.22 per cent. Similarly, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 67.15 to trade at 35,907.14. However, China's Shanghai Composite was in the red when writing this news.

How did individual sectors perform?

All major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Nifty Auto losing 0.76 per cent. Similarly, Nifty PSU Bank was down by 1.52 per cent. While Nifty Media was down by 1.32 per cent, Nifty Realty Index traded in green and was 0.39 per cent in the opening trade.