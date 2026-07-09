Sensex, Nifty rebound after sharp correction in previous session, Eternal, Airtel among top gainers

Mumbai:

Despite the sharp correction in the previous session, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on July 9, 2026, as most Asian markets traded higher and risk appetite showed signs of recovery. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 72.54 points or 0.46 per cent to start the session at 76,576.14, the Nifty gained 46.9 points to open at 23,928.95. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,503.60 and the Nifty 50 at 23,882.05. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 30.07 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index jumped 48.35 points or 0.57 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,582.35.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,6296 stocks advancing against 580 stocks declining on the NSE. 125 stocks remained unchanged.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Trent, Titan and M&M were among the top gainers, with Eternal leading the pack, up 1.64 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Bajaj Finance were in the red, with Infosys the top loser, down over 1.93 per cent.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today, opening with a gain of 120.5 points at 23,998.50, compared with the previous close of 23,878. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,962.80 crore on July 8, 2026. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 790.16 crore.

"Despite the sharp correction witnessed in the previous session, the positive Gift Nifty trend and improved global sentiment indicate the possibility of a relief rebound at the opening. However, volatility is likely to remain elevated, and market direction will depend on the ability of benchmark indices to sustain above key support levels. A decisive move beyond immediate resistance could help restore near-term buying momentum," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded mostly higher on Thursday, led by a rebound in semiconductor stocks after recent heavy selling. However, gains remained limited as rising oil prices revived inflation concerns. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1,214.95 points, or 1.82 per cent, to 68,034 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 220.46 points or 0.92 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green, gaining 26.33 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the red, down 18.39 points, or 0.46 per cent.