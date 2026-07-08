SIP vs Lump Sum: What works better in today’s volatile markets? Experts explain

New Delhi:

Investing in stock markets can be challenging for new investors, especially when the markets are highly volatile. In such circumstances, investors can find it difficult to choose the right investment option within mutual funds, with SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) and lump sum investments being the primary options. Both of these investment methods are in vogue, implying that while investing via SIP works better for some investors, others prefer lump sum investments. According to experts, the SIP versus lump sum debate has no universal answer, and the right choice depends heavily on the investment's market path, not just the eventual long-term return.

"Market conditions matter more than the method itself. Lump sum investing tends to outperform when markets rise steadily after entry; the entire corpus participates in the rally from day one. SIPs, on the other hand, come into their own during corrections, bear phases, or choppy sideways markets, where staggered entries lower the average purchase cost through rupee-cost averaging," said Rubina Singla, Founder, Equitrust Solutions.

SIP offer behavioural edge

The behavioural edge SIPs offer retail investors is arguably as important as the mathematical one. Volatile markets test discipline; lump sum investors often freeze or panic-sell during drawdowns, while SIPs enforce consistent participation regardless of sentiment, removing emotion from the entry decision.

"For most retail investors, consistently entering lump sums at market lows isn't practical. Even professional fund managers struggle to do this reliably; retail investors attempting it typically pay a behavioural cost that outweighs any timing gains," Singla added.

Let's understand with an example

"Here's a simple illustration: if you'd invested Rs 120,000 as a lump sum in Nifty a year ago, you'd be sitting on roughly -5 per cent returns today. The same Rs 1,20,000 spread across a Rs 10,000/month SIP would show closer to -2 per cent, because you were also buying at the lows, not just the highs, making the ride smoother," explained Navy Vijay Ramavat, managing director, Indira Securities.

"Keep your SIPs running, and treat sharp corrections of 3-5% as buying opportunities provided you remain confident in the broader India growth story. Even lump sum investments are better done in tranches, since nobody can consistently call the exact bottom or top," Ramavat concluded.

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