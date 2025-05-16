Greater Noida's 98% price surge: Is this emerging as new growth capital of NCR real estate? A significant increase is observed in new launches in the ultra-luxury segment (units priced over Rs 2.5 crore), which contributed nearly 59 per cent in 2024 as compared to 24 per cent in 2023, and only 4 per cent in 2020.

For years, Greater Noida has been steering the narrative of NCR’s real estate growth with its incredible connectivity through expressways and livability quotient. Lately, the city has again grabbed the attention with its growth rate, and the numbers prove it. Greater Noida has seen the steepest average price appreciation among other NCR cities in the past five years. In a report by Anarock, the average rates in Greater Noida appreciated 98 per cent from Rs 3340 per sq ft during Q1 2020 to Rs 6600 per sq ft as of Q1 2025-end.

Alongside other NCR cities, Noida achieved the second highest appreciation of 92 per cent between the same interval, from Rs 4795 per sq ft in Q1 2020 to Rs 9200 per sq ft as of Q1 2025. Gurugram saw a rise of 84 per cent, from Rs 6,150 per sq ft to Rs 11,300 per sq ft, between this interval. Overall, the entire NCR saw an 81 per cent jump in average residential prices over five years.

Moreover, the report stated that the NCR market, which had previously seen the highest unsold stock in the country, is now seeing a remarkable decline. Despite the significant price rises across NCR in the last five years, unsold inventory in the region has dropped by 51 per cent in the last five years, from approximately 1,73,117 units by Q1 2020-end to approx. 84,500 units by Q1 2025-end. City-wise, Noida recorded the highest 72 per cent decline in its overall unsold stock, from approx. 18,148 units by Q1 2020-end to approx. 5,012 units by Q1 2025-end, while Greater Noida saw a 56 per cent decline in unsold inventory, from approx. 42,906 units by Q1 2020-end to approx. 19,066 units by Q1 2025-end.

A notable change is seen in the budget category. A significant increase is observed in new launches in the ultra-luxury segment (units priced over Rs 2.5 crore), which contributed nearly 59 per cent in 2024 as compared to 24 per cent in 2023, and only 4 per cent in 2020.

According to Amit Modi, Director, County Group, luxury real estate in NCR is no longer confined to select pockets and Noida-Greater Noida is fast emerging as the key areas for high-end residential projects.

"The sharp drop in unsold inventory isn’t just about sales velocity, it reflects buyer conviction and market maturity. Over the past few years, both Noida and Greater Noida have witnessed a wave of premium launches, driven by rising demand for exclusivity, amenities, and a globally aligned lifestyle. HNIs and NRIs are viewing luxury real estate here as a long-term, stable asset, especially in locations poised for infrastructure-led growth. With discerning buyers now seeking iconic addresses and refined living experiences, we believe both cities are no longer on the periphery; they’re becoming a luxury destination in their own right," he said.

At the heart of this meteoric rise is Greater Noida’s infrastructure development and the game-changing projects that have redefined its connectivity and appeal. The Noida International Airport in Jewar stands as the biggest catalyst, set to drive massive residential, commercial, and economic activity across the region. Complementing this are strategic expressways — the operational Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and more. Adding to the momentum is metro rail expansion, RRTS, which is bridging last-mile gaps and improving urban mobility, making Greater Noida not just accessible, but deeply livable.

Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group, feels that the infrastructure development in Greater Noida is the real game-changer.

"The upcoming Noida International Airport is set to boost global connectivity, causing a ripple effect on real estate activity across Noida, Greater Noida, and nearby regions. We’re already witnessing the impact on our projects; SKA Destiny One and SKA Estate in Greater Noida have seen a marked uptick in early bookings and overall buyer confidence. Hence, we believe it’s the beginning of a long-term real estate cycle, and we at SKA are fully aligned with this shift, both in vision and investment," Sharma added.

Beyond individual hotspots, the report states that the broader infrastructure pipeline is reshaping NCR. Key projects like DMIC, FNG Expressway, SEZs in Noida-Greater Noida, and new metro lines will not only improve liveability but also enhance NCR’s status as an investment magnet.

Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group, is of the view that Greater Noida’s success story is built on a powerful combination of infrastructure expansion and rising demand for luxury-led living.

"The region’s appeal lies in its offering of integrated townships, green spaces, and expressway connectivity. While Gurugram commands a premium, Greater Noida offers aspirational housing without compromising on lifestyle. Hence, we look forward to catering to aspirational buyers, investors, and young families looking for gated, amenity-rich communities, making Greater Noida NCR’s most exciting housing market," Miglani added.

Therefore, Greater Noida’s journey from being an oversupplied, undervalued market to becoming NCR’s most promising real estate bet is no longer just a narrative — it’s backed by hard numbers and visible transformation. As developers scale up and investors shift their focus from legacy hotspots to emerging ones, Greater Noida now stands as a blueprint for sustainable, high-ROI real estate evolution, poised for its next big leap.