RVNL Share Price: PSU stock continues to fall as Q1 margin sinks - Details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Railways, continued to fall for the second consecutive day today after the company reported around 40 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit. The stock opened at Rs 324.85 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 329.05. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 316.75, representing a dip of 3.74 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. In between, the counter touched an intraday high of Rs 333.75.

The stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 5.44 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The dip in the stock price comes amid a spurt in Volume by more than 1.69 times. According to the BSE Analytics, around 5.61 lakh shares changed hands today. This is higher than the two-week average volume of 3.29 lakh.

RVNL Quarterly Results

The company has reported a sharp decline in its net profit in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The revenue of the railway PSU for the quarter under review declined by 4.1 per cent to Rs 3,908 crore from Rs 4,073.80 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The decline was even sharper when compared to the revenue from operations of the previous quarter, which stood at Rs 6,426.88 crore.

The company's Net profit for the period declined by 40 per cent to Rs 134 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 224 crore last year. EBITDA margin for the April-June quarter, deteriorated by over 300 basis points, declining to only 1.4 per cent from 4.5 per cent earlier.

RVNL Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 1523.81 per cent in five years and 946 per cent in two years. In two years, the stock has surged 156 per cent against the 23.11 per cent gain in the benchmark index. However, the stock has corrected 43 per cent in one year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)