Retail stock gains after four days of consecutive fall as markets rally amid positive global cues: Details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 36.78. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of Osia Hyper Retail Limited, a small-cap company that operates a supermarket retail chain, experienced a bullish trend and were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit limit, reaching Rs 17.14 apiece. The upward trend in the stock price comes amid a broader market rally, as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began on an optimistic note, driven by positive global cues and continued buying by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). The stock, listed on the NSE, ended the session at Rs 16.81, a jump of 2.94 per cent from the last closing price. The company's market cap stood at Rs 276.48 crore.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,830.89 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 5,722.89 crore in the previous trade.

52-week high and low

The 52-week high of this stock is Rs 33.08, hit on September 18, 2025 and the low of this stock is Rs 11.31 which the stock hit on August 14, 2025.

Looking at the stock's price history, it has fallen 9 per cent in the last five days, 5 per cent in the last six months, and 43 per cent in the last one year. However, the stock has also risen 43 per cent in the last five years. On a yearly basis, the stock has corrected approximately 42 per cent so far in 2025.

Osia Hyper Q2 FY26 Results

In the second quarter of financial year 2025-26, the company's sales grew by 5.01 per cent to Rs 373.04 crore as compared to Rs 355.23 crore in the same quarter last year. Apart from this, the company's net profit also grew by 55.49 per cent in the September quarter from Rs 3.28 crore to Rs 5.10 crore. PBT (Profit before Tax) grew by 35 per cent to Rs 6.82 crore, while PBDT (Profit Before Depreciation and Taxes) grew by 25 per cent to Rs 9.68 crore. However, Operating Profit Margin (OPM) declined from 4.44 per cent to 3.62 per cent.

