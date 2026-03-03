Reserve Bank of India shares update on Rs 2,000 banknotes, check full details

New Delhi:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has shared some updates regarding Rs 2,000 notes, which were introduced after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. According to the central bank, 98.44 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation have been returned. It must be noted that the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023 and asked people to exchange or deposit these notes in the banks.

Total value declined to Rs 5,551 crore

The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation has declined to Rs 5,551 crore at the close of business on February 28, 2026, from Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the central bank announced withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes, the release said.

Exchange Facility For Rs 2000 Banknotes

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI since May 19, 2023.

From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

The issue offices are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Send Through India Post

Further, the public can send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

ALSO READ | YEIDA to develop several new sectors near Jewar Airport, acquires 2,700 acre of land