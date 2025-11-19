Renewable energy stock to be in focus as company bags rooftop solar project under PM Surya Ghar scheme The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, transforming India's energy landscape with a bold vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

Mumbai:

Shares of tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions provider Servotech Renewable Power System will be in focus as the company has secured a rooftop solar project worth around Rs 74 crore under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The project has been awarded by the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP), Servotech said in a statement.

"Under this mandate, Servotech Renewable will conduct design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of rooftop solar plants in varying capacities for 5,886 scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled Tribe (ST) households," the company stated.

The project will be implemented through a utility-led aggregation model and includes 5 years of comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M).

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, transforming India's energy landscape with a bold vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

Share Price Today

The stock is expected to be in focus tomorrow as the announcement was shared just before the market closed. Today, the stock ended the session in the red with a slight drop of 0.01 per cent at Rs 96.90 against the previous close of Rs 96.91. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,188.44 crore. Earlier, the counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 95.15. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 97.95 and an intraday low of Rs 95.15.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 189.67, hit on December 9, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 95.15.

Gets order from BIAL for EV chargers

Earlier, the company received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Each charger will have a capacity of 240 kW and will enhance the e-transport operational efficiency at the airport, Servotech Renewable Power System said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Don't lose your PF: Easy way to delink an incorrect member ID from your UAN - Step-by-step guide

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)