Real estate stock under Rs 50 in focus as company allots 82.47 lakh shares, check full details The stock has underperformed the sector by 1.4 per cent, and technically it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) are in focus today as the company has informed exchanges that its fund-raising committee has approved the allotment of 82,47,770 equity shares. The information was shared on December 22, 2025, after market hours. Following this update, the counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 38.49 against the previous close of Rs 38.29 on the BSE. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 39.40, representing a gain of 2.89 per cent from the last closing price. However, the stock dipped later amid profit booking and touched a low of Rs 37.76. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 38, with a fall of 0.76 per cen,t and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 872.25.

Stock's 14-day relative strength

The stock has underperformed the sector by 1.4 per cent, and technically it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 56.63. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Approves allotment of 82,47,770 equity shares

Meanwhile, the company has informed that the board has approved the allotment of 82,47,770 equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 30, which includes a premium of Rs 29 each. The allotment has been approved after conversion of 8,24,777 warrants that were issued at a price of Rs 300 each, post-sub-division of equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each to 10 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Earlier, the company secured two work orders from NHAI worth around Rs 277 crore. The projects have been secured through the e-tender process, the company informed the exchanges.

The work includes the collection of user fees at the fee plaza sections of highways in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | No more surprise bills: Private hospitals must reveal ICU, ventilator prices upfront - Check new guidelines

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)