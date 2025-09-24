Pod Taxis coming to Mumbai: Kurla–Bandra Pod taxi to connect BKC Bullet Train station A pod taxi is part of the Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system. In this fully automated, driverless, electric vehicle system, vehicles are operated on elevated tracks to transport a small number of persons.

In a significant announcement related to transportation in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that pod taxi services will be started in the city, ensuring last-mile connectivity as well as reducing pressure on the existing transport system. The CM emphasised that the upcoming services will play a crucial role in easing the traffic in the business district between Bandra and Kurla railway stations. Notably, the area is slated to witness heavy traffic due to the upcoming bullet train station as well as the new Mumbai High Court building.

“Mumbai is creating a single-card system for all modes of transport. Pod taxis should also be integrated with this facility," PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Station

The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) station is going to be the only underground stop on the 508 km Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail corridor. It will have a total of six platforms.

Moreover, a new High Court complex comprising 75 courtrooms is currently under construction on 30 acres in Bandra East. It is being built to ease the space crunch at the existing Fort building.

Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) System

A pod taxi is part of the Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system. In this fully automated, driverless, electric vehicle system, vehicles are operated on elevated tracks to transport a small number of persons.

While they function like a private taxi, they operate autonomously. These services typically cater to short to medium distances within urban areas, airports, or campuses.

Key features of pod taxis:

Fully Automated: These services run without human drivers, ensuring smooth and safe operations.

Dedicated Tracks: Operate on exclusive elevated or ground-level corridors. This means there is no interference from road traffic.

Electric & Energy-Efficient: The service is powered by electricity, making it eco-friendly and cost-effective.

On-Demand Service: Passengers can summon a pod as needed, similar to booking a taxi.

Passenger Capacity: Each pod can usually accommodate 2 to 6 people.

