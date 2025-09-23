Saharanpur to Lucknow Vande Bharat: Uttar Pradesh gets one more Vande Bharat Train - All you need to know The Vande Bharat Express train is expected to significantly enhance passengers’ convenience by offering modern facilities and reducing travel time considerably.

Lucknow:

In a major boost to passenger convenience between Lucknow and Saharanpur, the Indian Railways is all set to launch the new Vande Bharat Express train. In an announcement on X, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The new Vande Bharat Express between Lucknow Junction and Saharanpur will shorten travel time and provide modern facilities, making journeys more convenient and comfortable.”

The Vande Bharat Express train is expected to contribute significantly to passengers’ convenience by offering them modern facilities as well as reducing the travel time considerably. The train will feature several facilities, including comfortable seating, automatic doors, and bio-vacuum toilets, ensuring a premium travel experience.

Every coach of the Vande Bharat Express is equipped with CCTV cameras, emergency alarm push buttons, and talk-back units.

Passenger comfort gets a boost through reclining ergonomic seats and rotating executive-class seats.

Passengers get a separate mobile charging socket with each seat for added convenience.

Automatic plug doors along with emergency openable windows and fire extinguishers make the coaches make the journey comfortable.

Pantry facilities include a hot case, hot water boiler, deep freezer, and water cooler.

The driver and guard have a communication system with voice recording and crash-resistant memory.

A Coach Condition Monitoring System (CCMS) with remote monitoring and onboard display is installed.

In another related development, Rajasthan is soon going to get two new Vande Bharat Express trains that will link Jodhpur and Bikaner directly with Delhi Cantt. Aimed to reduce travel times significantly—by over an hour—the trains will ensure faster, more comfortable travel for passengers travelling between Rajasthan and the national capital. The proposed inauguration date is September 25 (Thursday), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to flag off the launches.

Notably, the first Vande Bharat Express was introduced on April 12, 2023, in Rajasthan. It is operated between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt, marking the world’s first semi-high-speed passenger train running on high-rise overhead electrical territory.