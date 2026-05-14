PFC Dividend: PSU announces final dividend along with Q4 results, check amount and other details

Mumbai:

State-run non-bank lender Power Finance Corporation has announced that its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 3.95 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2025-26. However, the company has not shared any details regarding the record date. This date is important for determining shareholders' eligibility for corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, stock splits, and others. However, it said that the final dividend, which is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval.

PFC Dividend History

Earlier to this, the company had announced the fourth interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for 2025-26. For this, March 23, 2026, was the record date.

According to the information shared, the company announced interim dividends of Rs 14.60 for the FY 2025-26. These dividends were paid during the year in four tranches.

PFC Q4 Results

Meanwhile, the PSU has posted a 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,597.61 crore for the January-March quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 8,357.88 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, the company's total income fell to Rs 28,856.60 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 29,285.45 crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

PFC Share Price

Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a leading non-banking financial corporation, saw some buying after the announcement of quarterly results and ended the trading session in green at Rs 446.10, a gain of 1.23 per cent from the previous close of Rs 440.70 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,47,217.54 crore. During the day, the stock touched the intraday high of Rs 454 and an intraday low of Rs 437.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 486.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 330.05.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)