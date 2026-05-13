Noida Airport Fees: UDF capped at Rs 490 for domestic flyers, here's how much you will have to pay for parking

Noida:

Airports tariff regulator Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has fixed the user development fee (UDF) for passengers flying from the Noida International Airport. According to the information available, the UDF has been fixed at Rs 490 for departing domestic passengers and Rs 980 for departing international passengers. For arriving domestic passengers, the authority fixed the fee at Rs 210, while for arriving international passengers, this has been capped at Rs 420, the AERA said in a release. The User Development Fee (UDF) is fixed for the 2026-27 period.

After several delays, the Noida International Airport (NIA) was inaugurated on March 28, 2026. The commercial operations at the airport will start on June 15.

Relief by AERA

It must be noted that the UDF set by AERA is lower than the Rs 653 proposed by the airport operator Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. Similarly, for each departing international passenger, the UDF is Rs 980, which is lower than the Rs 1,200 sought by the operator.



The tariff regulator has approved the tariffs for the first control period (2026-2031), during which the UDF will gradually increase for departing as well as arriving domestic and international passengers.

UDF comparable to national average

According AERA, the UDF fixed for Noida International Airport (NIA) is comparable to the national average of UDF at major airports. Also, the UDF is well within the range of the UDF currently levied at non-major airports.

The authority said that it has allowed a Variable Tariff Plan (VTP) for the Noida International Airport, to encourage airlines to start new routes, increase flights and expand their network in the early years.

Parking charges at NIA

For the current financial year ending March 31, 2027, AERA said the parking charges at the airport will be Rs 25 for the first two hours after the free parking period and Rs 50 for any time beyond four hours.