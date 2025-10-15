Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Persistent Share Price: IT stock surges over 7% post strong Q2 results - Check details

Persistent Share Price: IT stock surges over 7% post strong Q2 results - Check details

Persistent Share Price: The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 6,788.80, hit on December 20, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 4,163.80.

Persistent Share Price Today On NSE, BSE.
Persistent Share Price Today On NSE, BSE. Image Source : Persistent/Pixabay
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

 The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 6,788.80, hit on December 20, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 4,163.80. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Nse Bse Stock
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\