Shares of defence engineering firm Paras Defence and Space Technologies fell around 50 per cent on some trading apps in the early trading session on July 4, 2025. This is mainly because the company's shares have turned ex-split, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. The company had announced a 1:2 stock split and fixed Friday, July 4, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Share Price: Multibagger stock falls 50% on some platforms - Here' why
Paras Defence Share Price: The company had announced a 1:2 stock split and fixed Friday, July 4, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
India’s tour of Bangladesh likely to be cancelled, claims report
-
Indian-origin man arrested after choking, giving death threat to passenger aboard US flight | VIDEO
-
PM Modi lauds Bihar's legacy among diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago, urges them to visit ancestral land
-
Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: 37 dead, 40 missing; IMD issues orange alert
Advertisement
Advertisement