Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Share Price: Multibagger stock falls 50% on some platforms - Here' why

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Share Price: Multibagger stock falls 50% on some platforms - Here' why

Paras Defence Share Price: The company had announced a 1:2 stock split and fixed Friday, July 4, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Paras Defence Share Price Today
Paras Defence Share Price Today Image Source : File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Shares of defence engineering firm Paras Defence and Space Technologies fell around 50 per cent on some trading apps in the early trading session on July 4, 2025. This is mainly because the company's shares have turned ex-split, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. The company had announced a 1:2 stock split and fixed Friday, July 4, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Defence Stock Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\