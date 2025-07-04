Paras Defence and Space Technologies Share Price: Multibagger stock falls 50% on some platforms - Here' why Paras Defence Share Price: The company had announced a 1:2 stock split and fixed Friday, July 4, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Mumbai: Shares of defence engineering firm Paras Defence and Space Technologies fell around 50 per cent on some trading apps in the early trading session on July 4, 2025. This is mainly because the company's shares have turned ex-split, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. The company had announced a 1:2 stock split and fixed Friday, July 4, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.