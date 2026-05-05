OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO GMP today: Check subscription status, listing date and other details

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd, which operates digital lending platform Kissht, has received 60 per cent subscription at the end of the second day of bidding on Monday. According to the data available on the NSE, the public issue received bids for 2,38,94,028 shares against 3,97,62,250 shares on offer. The three-day subscription window of the Rs 926-crore issue will close on May 5, i.e. today.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 1.45 times subscription. The portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 50 per cent and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 16 per cent subscription.

For the uninitiated, former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of the company.

Raises Rs 278 crore from anchor investors

Ahead of the IPO, the company said that it has mobilised Rs 278 crore from anchor investors.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 162-171 per share, valuing the company at nearly Rs 2,900 crore at the upper band.

The IPO has a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 44,39,788 equity shares worth Rs 76 crore at the upper end by existing shareholders. This takes the total issue size to Rs 926 crore.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, OnEMI Technology Solutions' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 1.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 171, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 172.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 0.88 per cent.

OnEMI Technology Solutions Listing Date

Shares of the firm are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. The listing is expected on May 8, 2026. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on May 6, 2026.

JM Financial, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets, Nuvama Wealth Management, SBI Capital Markets and Centrum Broking are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar.