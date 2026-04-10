Ola Electric Share Price: EV stock rises 33% in 3 days, what's behind the rally?

Mumbai:

Shares of Ola Electric have been witnessing a strong rally over the past few days, and the momentum continued on Friday, April 10, 2026, as the counter opened in the green at Rs 36.80, up from the previous close of Rs 36.34 on the BSE. It gained further amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.91 times and touched the high of Rs 39.50, representing a gain of Rs 3.16 or 8.69 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 38.30, up Rs 1.96 or 5.39 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 16,893.48 crore. The counter has traded in a wide range of Rs 3.8 and is trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages but below the 200-day moving average.

The EV stock has outperformed the sector by 4.67 per cent and has been gaining for the last 3 days. It has risen 33.91 per cent in the period.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 75.9. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

What's behind the rally?

The stock has been gaining ever since the company announced the readiness of its in-house developed lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell, marking a key milestone in its mission to accelerate electric mobility and build a full-stack energy ecosystem.

The new '46100' format LFP cell is bigger than the current NMC 4680 Bharat Cell and represents a step-change in scale, cost efficiency, and applicability across both mobility and energy storage solutions. According to the company, it will begin entering its products starting next quarter.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 57.51 per cent in one month. However, it has corrected 3.32 per cent in three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 1.79 per cent, compared to the correction of 9.23 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)