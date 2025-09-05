NSE SME stock surges 8% even as Nifty falls below 24,650 - Check details Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of homegrown electronic company Cellecor Gadgets drew attention on Friday, September 5, 2025, by surging over 8 per cent despite benchmark equity indices giving up early gains. While Sensex dropped 700 points from its day’s high, the Nifty slipped below the 24,650 level amid profit booking. The stock, which started the session in green at Rs 36.50 per share, surged to touch a high of Rs 36.60, representing a gain of 8.28 per cent. Last seen, it held firmly in green and traded with an increase of 6.51 per cent at Rs 36. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 787.99 crore. In between, the stock touched a low of Rs 34.80.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 81.50 and Rs 29.25.

The action in the stock comes amid the company announcing a major expansion in South India through fresh partnerships.

According to an exchange filing, the company has announced expansion in the South India market through strategic tie-ups with BIG C Mobiles Pvt. Ltd. and PAI International Electronics Limited. According to the company, this will enable it to strengthen its offline presence in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

While BIG C has an annual revenue of Rs 1,500 crore, PAI International Electronics Limited's annual revenue is Rs 2,040 crore. Through these partnerships, Cellecor anticipates an additional Rs 120 crore annually.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Friday, buoyed by GST rate cuts announcement and a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 318.55 points to 81,036.56 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 98.05 points to 24,832.35.

However, the benchmark index pared early gains and fell 278.51 or 0.35 per cent to trade at 80,439.50 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, NSE fell 71.45 or 0.29 per cent to 24,662.85.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)