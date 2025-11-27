Market Opening Bell: Nifty hits new all-time high, Sensex gains 135 points on positive global cues ​In early trade, 1,635 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 950 were trading in the red. Eighty-nine stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the green on Thursday, November 27, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 135.54 points to start the session at 85,745.05, the Nifty gained 55.95 points to open at 26,261.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,609.51 and the Nifty 50 at 26,205.30. The Nifty continued to gain and touched the new all-time high of 26,295.55. Earlier, the previous peak of Nifty was 26,277. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 105.96 points, or 0.22 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 150.14 points or 0.28 per cent, to trade at 52,472.75.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers, with Bajaj Finance leading the pack by gaining around 2 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, SBIN, Kotak Bank and TCS were among the laggards, with Eternal shedding 1.21 per cent in the opening trade.

"Nifty 50 has marked a fresh all-time high at 26,295, clearly confirming that the broader trend remains bullish despite some profit booking at higher levels. The immediate resistance zone is now placed at 26,350–26,450. On the downside, strong support is seen near 26,200–26,150. Trading volumes are expected to pick up further, supporting the upside momentum, while the Put-Call Ratio at 0.68 reflects a slightly call-heavy but still balanced market positioning. A sustained close above 26,300 could pave the way for fresh record highs in the near term," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)