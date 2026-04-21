Nestle share price: Stock surges after company announces Q4 results, final dividend of Rs 5

Mumbai:

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle India surged over 5 per cent after the company reported a 27.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,110.9 crore for the March quarter of FY26. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 873.46 crore in the year-ago period. Following the announcement of quarterly results, the stock saw firm buying and rose to close at Rs 1,378.70, up 7.09 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,287.40 on the BSE. The company's market cap stood at Rs 2,65,856.70 crore. In between, it touched the high of Rs 1,394.65, which is also a fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 1,085.

Nestle Dividend 2026

Nestle India Quarterly Results: Nestle India has informed exchanges that its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.

"Recommended final dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) per equity share for the financial year 2025-26 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,928,314,320 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each," the company said in an exchange filing.

Nestle Dividend 2026 Record Date

The company has fixed July 10, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the members to the final dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if approved by the members.

Nestle Dividend 2026 Payment Date

According to the information shared, the dividend will be paid on and from July 30. 2026.

Nestle India Quarterly Results

Nestle India's revenue from product sales was Rs 6,723.75 crore in the March quarter, up 23.42 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 6,747.79 crore as against Rs 5,503.88 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were 21 per cent higher at Rs 5,217.48 crore.

Total income, which includes other income, surged 22.73 per cent to Rs 6,766.24 crore in the March quarter.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure corridors rewriting real estate map, investors betting big

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)