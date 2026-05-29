NBFC stock jumps 14% as company reports FY26 results, stages turnaround from last quarter

Mumbai:

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) stock Golden Legand Leasing and Finance jumped over 14 per cent to Rs 10.51 apiece in today's trading session i.e. on May 29, 2026. The stock opened at 10.51 apiece today, also the intraday high of the stock. However, it witnessed some profit booking and fell to a low of Rs 8.60. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 9.86 with a gain of Rs 0.66 or 7.17 per cent from the previous close of Rs 9.20 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14.66 crore. The stock rally came even as the markets remained volatile today. Sensex fell 176.74 points or 0.23 per cent to 75,691.06, and Nifty dipped 74.20 points or 0.31 per cent to trade at 23,832.95.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 8.2 per cent and is technically trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 56.21. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

NBFC announces quarterly results

Golden Legand has witnessed an increase in operational volumes, staging a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year's losses. The company's annual revenue from operations multiplied dramatically to Rs 183.59 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, up from just Rs 9.34 crore in FY25.

Its annual profit after tax (PAT) achieved a positive turnaround of Rs 10.30 crore for FY26, recovering strongly from a net loss of Rs 2.20 crore recorded in FY25.

Quarterly revenue, net profit

Registered at Rs 13.55 crore, showing a substantial jump compared to Rs 1.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, though sequentially lower than Q3’s Rs 57.38 crore. Quarterly net profit closed at Rs 2.64 crore for the fourth quarter, reversing a net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in Q4FY25.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)