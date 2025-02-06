NBCC Dividend 2025: Record date changed, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earlier, the PSU announced a final dividend of Rs 0.63

NBCC Dividend 2025: NBCC (India) Ltd, a Navratna company, is likely to reward its shareholders with the announcement of an interim dividend. The company is expected to announce the interim dividend along with its quarterly results for the financial year 2025. The decision in this regard will be taken on February 11, 2025 - the date when the board is scheduled to meet.

"Consider and declare Interim Dividend to the equity shareholders for the Financial Year 2024-25, if any," the company said in an exchange filing.

If announced, this is going to be the first interim dividend after the bonus issue in October 2024. The company has also fixed the record date for the payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

NBCC Dividend 2025: Record date

The company had earlier fixed February 14, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of the interim dividend. However, the date has now been revised to February 18, 2025.

"The Company has revised the record date and fixed Tuesday, February 18, 2025 as the new Record Date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25, if declared by the Board in their meeting to be held on February 11, 2025 (Tuesday)," the filing reads.

NBCC, incorporated in 1960, is a public sector company that operates in three segments - real estate, project management consultancy (PMC) and engineering procurement and construction (EPC).

NBCC share price

Meanwhile, the counter opened in green at Rs 95.77 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 95.06. The counter surged to Rs 97 before hitting a low of Rs 94.65. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 94.70.

The 52-week high and low of the shares of NBCC, which has a market cap of Rs 25,558.20 are Rs 139.90 and Rs 70.14.

NBCC dividend, bonus history

Earlier, the company distributed bonus shares to its stakeholders in a ratio of 1:2. Ahead of that, the PSU had announced a final dividend of Rs 0.63 on each equity stock with a face value of Re 1.