Navratna defence PSU stock gains after two days of consecutive fall - Here's why

Navratna defence PSU stock in focus: Shares of Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) gained in early trade on Monday. The counter opened at Rs 280.15 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 276.85. The counter has gained after two days of consecutive fall.

The surge in the share price comes as the company has signed a contract worth Rs 610 crore for the supply of Electro Optic Fire Control System (EOFCS) for the Indian Navy.

What is EOFCS?

EOFCS is a fully indigenously developed system that is capable of panoramic/sector search, tracking all types of targets during day/night and engaging the tracked targets with medium-range and short-range gun mounts. The system will be installed and integrated onboard Indian Naval platforms.

BEL orders

The PSU has secured other orders valued at Rs 352 crore following the last disclosure on January 28, 2025, which comprises Anti Drone System, Fuzes, Integrated Fire Detection and Suppression System, Vessel Communication System, Spares, Services, etc, the company said.

With these, BEL has now accumulated orders totalling Rs 11,855 crore in the current financial year, it added.

BEL share price today

The counter opened in green at Rs 280.15 on the BSE and hit a high of Rs 282.25. However, the counter lost early gains amid selling pressure and hit a low of Rs 275.60. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 276.30 - a fall of around 0.20 per cent from the previous close.

BEL share price history

The stock has given a multibagger return of 187 per cent in two years and 309 per cent in three years. While it has offered a positive return of 52.99 per cent in 1 year, the stock has given a negative return of 8.49 per cent in six months.