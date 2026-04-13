1896% return in 10 years: This NBFC stock in focus for Rs 30 dividend, check record date and other details

Mumbai:

Stock markets remain volatile amid rising geopolitical tensions and aggressive selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), withdrawing Rs 48,213 crore (USD 5.14 billion) in the first 10 days of April. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors seeking additional profit, as a stock will soon trade ex-date for an interim dividend. The non-banking financial company (NBFC)has also fixed a record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. However, those considering investing in this stock to gain benefits of the corporate action announced by the company, investors must buy the stock before the ex-date, which is generally 1-2 days before the record date, to be eligible for a corporate action. While the ex-date is the date on which the stock traded without dividend rights, the record date is the date on which the company checks its records for stockholders.

Muthoot Finance Dividend Amount

The NBFC we are talking about is Muthoot Finance, the country's leading gold loan company. The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each. This means that shareholders will receive Rs 30 per share.

Muthoot Finance Dividend History

Earlier to this, the company had paid a dividend of Rs 26 in 2025, and April 25, 2025, was the ex-date for this corporate action. In 2024, the company had paid an interim dividend of Rs 24

Muthoot Finance Dividend Record Date

The record date and ex-date for the dividend have been set as April 17, 2026. This means that investors holding shares by this date will be eligible for this substantial dividend.

Muthoot Finance Dividend Payment Date

The company has stated that the dividend amount will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of eligible investors within 30 days.

Muthoot Finance Share Price History

The stock had closed at Rs 3,572.55 in the last trading session, a gain of 2.81 per cent or Rs 97.60 from the previous close. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 1896 per cent over 10 years and 189 per cent over five years. However, it has corrected by 6.92 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared to a dip of 8.97 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)