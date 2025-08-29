Mercury EV Tech meets delegates of Korea Smart e-Mobility Association to explore collaboration EV Stock In Focus: Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

In a bid to explore collaboration between India and Korea for the development of electric two-wheelers and lithium-ion batteries, homegrown electric vehicle company Mercury EV Tech met with a delegation from the Korea Smart e-Mobility Association (KEMA). The meeting was held at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI).

"The meeting was attended by Mr. Deuk-un Lee, Chairman of KEMA and Chairman of HB e-Mobility; Prof. Jung-Suk Ryou, Chief Representative for India, KEMA; Mr. Suchang Oh, Chief Representative for Indonesia, KEMA; and Dr. Im Ki Seo, Managing Director, KEMA. Officials of GCCI were also present," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, shares of the company are trading in the green, even as markets remain volatile on August 29, 2025. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 2 per cent at Rs 51.98 against the previous close of Rs 49.90 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 54.30, representing a gain of 6.55 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The momentum in the stock is being seen for the last two days and it has gained 5.67 per cent in this period.

Share Price History

The counter has yielded a return of 8764 per cent in five years and 724 per cent in two years. While it has gained 52 per cent in two years, the counter has corrected 28 per cent in one year. On a YTD basis, it has fallen 44 per cent.

Stock Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday after two days of sharp decline amid value-buying at lower levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 197.11 points to 80,277.68 in initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 63.45 points to 24,564.35.