MCX share price: Stock ends session in green post SEBI nod to set up coal exchange subsidiary

Mumbai:

Shares of India's leading commodity bourse, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), ended the trading session in the green after it informed exchanges that it had received approval from the markets regulator, SEBI, to invest in a proposed coal exchange company. The stock opened in the green, gaining 0.47 per cent to Rs 2,869, against the previous close of Rs 2,855.45 on the BSE. During the day, it touched the intraday high of Rs 2895.10 and the intraday low of Rs 2845.60. At today's high, the stock was just 1.75 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 2903.05, hit on April 16, 2026. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 1,120.20, touched on May 9, 2025. The stock ended the trading session at Rs 2,858.55 with a gain of 0.11 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 72,890.69 crore.

MCX Coal Exchange

MCX, which received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval on April 17, plans to incorporate a new wholly owned subsidiary, likely to be named MCX Coal Exchange Ltd or MCX Coal Exchange of India Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

"With highly liquid derivatives contracts on crude oil, natural gas and the launch last year of its electricity futures contract, the foray into coal via the new entity will make MCX’s energy

presence comprehensive," it said in an exchange filing.

MCX to hold 100 per cent stake initially

The exchange said it will commit capital of up to Rs 100 crore to the new subsidiary to meet minimum net worth requirements under draft Coal Exchange Rules, and will initially hold a 100 per cent stake, with the option to bring in strategic partners at a later stage.

The new entity will provide a transparent, standardised digital platform for the physical delivery of coal at market-driven prices, and will submit an application to the Coal Controller Organisation of India once prescribed timelines are in place.

The move builds on MCX's existing energy derivatives business, which includes highly liquid contracts on crude oil and natural gas, and an electricity futures contract launched last year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)