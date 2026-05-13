Rates of precious metals in futures surged on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, after the government hiked import duties on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent amid a rising import bill due to the West Asia crisis.
Gold surges Rs 11k per 10 grams on MCX, silver jumps 8% as govt raises import duty | Check city-wise rates
The government has increased import duties on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent as part of measures to curb inbound shipments of precious metals.
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Tamil Nadu Floor Test LIVE: Trust vote proceedings begin, rebel AIADMK MLAs to support Vijay
-
PM Modi cuts down his convoy size, sets example on balanced use of resources
-
Rift in Congress? Satheesan unlikely to be part of Cabinet if Venugopal named Kerala CM, say sources
-
Training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Baramati months after Ajit Pawar-linked plane accident
Advertisement
Advertisement