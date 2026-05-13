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  4. Gold surges Rs 11k per 10 grams on MCX, silver jumps 8% as govt raises import duty | Check city-wise rates

Gold surges Rs 11k per 10 grams on MCX, silver jumps 8% as govt raises import duty | Check city-wise rates

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

The government has increased import duties on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent as part of measures to curb inbound shipments of precious metals.

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Image Source : Pixabay/Canva
Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures surged on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, after the government hiked import duties on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent amid a rising import bill due to the West Asia crisis.

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