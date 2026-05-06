Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges over 400 points, Nifty above 24,150 as oil prices ease

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened gap up on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, amid strong global cues as oil prices eased after President Donald Trump raised hopes of an agreement between the US and Iran after days of escalation. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 406.57 points or 0.52 per cent to start the session at 77,424.36, the Nifty added 138.2 points to open at 24,171. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,017.79 and the Nifty 50 at 24,032.80. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index zoomed 194.04 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index jumped 81.89 points or 0.99 per cent, to trade at 8,331.21.
From the Sensex pack, Indigo, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, and SBIN were in green with Indigo leading the pack by gaining 2.35 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, and Power Grid were in the red with L&T being the top loser by falling over 3.11 per cent.
In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,036 stocks advancing against 563 stocks declining on the NSE. 69 stocks remained unchanged.