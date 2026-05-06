Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges over 400 points, Nifty above 24,150 as oil prices ease

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened gap up on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, amid strong global cues as oil prices eased after President Donald Trump raised hopes of an agreement between the US and Iran after days of escalation. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 406.57 points or 0.52 per cent to start the session at 77,424.36, the Nifty added 138.2 points to open at 24,171. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,017.79 and the Nifty 50 at 24,032.80. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index zoomed 194.04 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index jumped 81.89 points or 0.99 per cent, to trade at 8,331.21.

From the Sensex pack, Indigo, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, and SBIN were in green with Indigo leading the pack by gaining 2.35 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, and Power Grid were in the red with L&T being the top loser by falling over 3.11 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,036 stocks advancing against 563 stocks declining on the NSE. 69 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a gap up start as it opened with a gain of 111.5 points at 24,221, compared to the previous close of 24,109.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) reverted to net sellers in the previous session and sold equities worth Rs 3,621.58 crore on April May 5. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained strong buyers with inflows of Rs 2,602.62 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets hit fresh highs after the US stock market rose to records after oil prices eased. Japan's market is closed today. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 191.39 points or 0.74 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 460.85 points at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up 52.26 points or 1.27 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)