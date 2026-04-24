Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in red amid weak global cues, Infosy falls over 3%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Friday, April 24, 2026, tracking weakness in global markets amid a fragile broader sentiment amid rising crude oil prices. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 180.20 points or 0.23 per cent to start the session at 77,664, the Nifty fell 72.5 points to open at 24,100.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,516.49 and the Nifty 50 at 24,173.05. However, the broader indices traded slightly in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 56.83 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 4.48 points or 0.06 per cent, to trade at 56.83.

From the Sensex pack, Indigo, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were in green with Indigo leading the pack by gaining 0.86 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, TCS and Tech Mahindra were in the red, with Infosys being the biggest loser by falling over 3 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,064 stocks advancing against 1,424 stocks declining on the NSE. 101 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a gain of just 1 point at 24,158.50, compared to the previous close of 24,157.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the fourth consecutive session and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,254.71 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided partial support by purchasing equities worth Rs 941.35 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded mostly lower, with broader sentiment remaining fragile, as Brent crude prices rose above USD 106. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 207.77 points or 0.35 per cent to trade at 59,348, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 33.69 points or 0.69 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a drop of 36.32 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down 23.88 points or 0.58 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)