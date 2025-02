Market Opening Bell: Sensex down over 250 points, Nifty below 22,900 Market Opening Bell: The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 266.34 points, or 0.35 per cent, lower at 75,672.80.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday, February 20, 2025, amid US President Donald Trump's tariff threats. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 266.34 points, or 0.35 per cent, lower at 75,672.80, and the NSE Nifty 50 fell 98.10 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 22,834.80 in the opening trade.