Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 338 points, Nifty above 23,500, IT shares under pressure

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in green on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, amid mixed signals emerging from the ongoing US–Iran negotiations. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 338.14 points or 0.45 per cent to start the session at 74,947.12, the Nifty added 17.1 points to open at 23,530.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,608.98 and the Nifty 50 at 23,412.60. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index gained 50.06 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index jumped 72.91 points or 0.88 per cent, to trade at 8,391.57.

Meanwhile, India VIX has cooled off and fallen below 19 after rallying sharply over the last three sessions.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, M&M and L&T were in green with Adani Ports leading the pack by gaining 1.62 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were in the red, with HCL Tech being the top loser by falling over 1.08 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,073 stocks advancing against 617 stocks declining on the NSE. 64 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 151.5 points at 23,575, compared to the previous close of 23,423.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak in the previous session, selling equities worth Rs 4,703.15 crore on May 13. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained strong buyers with inflows of Rs 5,869.05 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets gained on Thursday on enthusiasm for AI. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 122.89 points or 0.19 per cent at 63,395 at the time of writing the report. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 133.56 points or 0.50 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green, up 0.34 per cent at the time of writing the report. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down 43.38 points or 1.02 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)