Market closing update: Sensex halts record-breaking rally, down by 269 points

Market closing update: Halting their record-breaking rally, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure as investors pared exposure to oil and gas, capital goods and Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks amid a bearish trend in global markets.

Snapping its six-day rally, the 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex declined 269.03 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 77,209.90. During the day, it tanked 676.93 points or 0.87 per cent to 76,802. The Nifty rose 100.1 points to hit a record intraday peak of 23,667.10 earlier in the day.

However, it failed to maintain the momentum and slipped 65.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 23,501.10. Among the 30 Sensex companies, UltraTech Cement, Larsen and Toubro, Tata Motors, Nestle, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the biggest laggards.

Who were the biggest gainers?

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and NTPC were among the biggest gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

According to exchange data, the european markets were quoting in the red. US markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday (June 20). Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 415.30 crore yesterday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.16 per cent to USD 85.57 a barrel.

