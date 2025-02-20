Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty fall for third straight day - Check details Market Closing Bell: The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 203.22 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 75,735.96.

Market Closing Bell: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell for the third straight day today i.e. on February 20, 2025 as fresh tariff threats, weak Asian markets and foreign fund outflows hurt investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 203.22 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 75,735.96. During the day, it tanked 476.17 points or 0.62 per cent to 75,463.01.

The NSE Nifty dipped 19.75 points or 0.09 per cent to 22,913.15.

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, ITC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the biggest laggards.

NTPC, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

European markets were trading mostly higher. US markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,881.30 crore on Wednesday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.32 per cent and midcap index climbed 1.18 per cent.

"Domestic equity indices experienced minor losses as rising concerns over potential US tariffs on Indian goods led to capital outflows. Additionally, the proposed trade policy is expected to exert inflationary pressures, with the latest Fed Minutes indicating that an interest rate cut may be delayed," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up 0.08 per cent to USD 76.10 a barrel.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sensex dipped 28.21 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 75,939.18 on Wednesday. The Nifty skidded 12.40 points or 0.05 per cent to 22,932.90.

With PTI inputs