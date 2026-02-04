Logistics stock gains over 6% even as markets remain volatile today, check details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 43.54. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of Tiger Logistics are in focus today, i.e. on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, even as the stock market remained volatile amid weak global cues. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 2.14 per cent at Rs 32 against the previous close of Rs 31.33 on the BSE. It gained further to touch a high of Rs 33.05, representing a gain of 5.49 per cent from the last close. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 32.70 with a gain of 4.37 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 345.72 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the trading session at Rs 32.45 against the previous close of Rs 32.64. Later, it touched the high and low of Rs 33.06 and Rs 31.81, respectively.

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 9.33 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 43.54. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 109.46 per cent in 10 years and 795.63 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 60.25 per cent in two years and 50.50 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has dipped 9.90 per cent as against the drop of 1.82 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock market today

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 487.07 points to start the session at 83,252.06, and the Nifty fell 52.5 points to open at 25,675.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,739.13 and the Nifty 50 at 25,727.55. Following the global cues, Nifty IT fell 5.76 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors turned buyers on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 5,236.28 crore, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,014.24 crore.

ALSO READ | Forgot money in your old bank account? Here's how you can claim it back in few minutes

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)