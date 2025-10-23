Logistics stock below Rs 50 gains as company shares this update with exchanges - Check Details The stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of New Delhi-based North Eastern Carrying Corporation (NECC), a freight forwarding company in India that also provides services in neighbouring Bhutan and Nepal, are in action today, i.e., on October 23, 2025. The stock opened in the red with a fall of 2.01 per cent at Rs 20 against the previous close of Rs 20.41. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 6.99 times, the counter touched a high of Rs 23.98. This is a gain of 17.49 per cent from the previous close. The action in the stock comes amid a rally in the stock market and the company submitting the certified minutes of its 40th Annual General Meeting.

The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 39.48 and Rs 18.10, respectively. Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen by 10.1 per cent in the period.

While the stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 6.48 per cent, it trades above the 5-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages but below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 47.6. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Thursday amid growing optimism on the US-India trade deal front.

Fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in IT stocks also drove the markets higher during the initial trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 734.36 points to 85,160.70 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 198.3 points to 26,066.90.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

However, Eternal and Bajaj Finserv were the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 96.72 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

